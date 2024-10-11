Scaling DevSecOps: It’s not just about the code

There’s a reason an infinity symbol represents DevSecOps. Software development is never-ending and so too are efforts to ensure the security of the code produced through an iterative process.

In this ebook, we share insights, tips and strategies from technologists at the Army, CISA, DoD, FCC, NTSB, Adaptavist, Netskope, OpenText, Veeam Software and VMware by Broadcom.

Download today to inform your agile journey!