Securing identity: A conversation with Naval Identity Services

Gain insights into how identity management advancements are shaping Navy operations and security

Nov 21, 2024 2:00 p.m. ET

Join us for an in-depth discussion on advancing identity management and security in the Navy, where we’ll examine the Navy’s journey towards centralized identity management, overcoming limitations in disconnected environments and improving access control.

Our panel of industry experts will discuss strategies for navigating identity challenges and securing access in complex environments.

Key topics include:

  • The shift toward a centralized “single source of truth” for identity information
  • Supporting disconnected, degraded, intermittent and limited (DDIL) environments in a SaaS model
  • Standardizing access request processes to improve efficiency and reduce development cycles
  • The future of multifactor authentication and re-certification in the DoD
Curt Parker
Lead Engineer
Naval Identity Services
Sabrina Lea Okta
Sabrina Lea
Director of DoD Programs
Okta
Anastasia Obis
Anastasia Obis
DoD Reporter
Federal News Network
