Latest federal pay worry: No locality pay for teleworkers

If you telework, you lose locality pay. That’s the gist of a provision in the Federal Employee Return To Work Act, sponsored in the Senate by Louisiana Republican Bill Cassidy. That’s not the only challenge to federal pay Cassidy has proposed. Federal employment attorney Stephanie Rapp-Tully of Tully Rinckey joins the Federal Drive with Tom Temin to give more details.

Interview transcript:

Tom Temin Ms. Rapp-Tully, good to have you with us.

Stephanie Rapp-Tully Thank you so much for having me. Glad to be here.

Tom Temin And probably for those that may not, those five or six people that may not know, let’s define locality pay. Well, first of all, the locality of locality pay depends on where your home office is. That is to say, not your home office, but the agency location where you work, correct? And locality pay then compensates for the cost of living in that area.

Stephanie Rapp-Tully Yes, that’s correct. Your duty station, essentially. Yes, that’s right. So if someone works in in San Francisco, the cost of living in San Francisco is a lot higher than maybe a Midwest town somewhere else. So the federal government has taken to adjusting people’s pay to account for where someone lives and works.

Tom Temin So if you live, say, in the outskirts of Eden, Oklahoma, but you telework into a remote work, into a San Francisco office, you get the San Francisco locality pay?

Stephanie Rapp-Tully I think it depends on where you were assigned when you started your telework. So if, if you had previously lived in San Francisco, and then, because you have full time telework, you moved, it’s based on where your duty station is, so it would stay the same. And that was, there were a lot of cases of that that happened during Covid. A lot of people moved during Covid, but it’s where your home office is, where you reported and where you started your telework agreement.

Tom Temin Right, so even if you telework, I guess, the general assumption is that you telework within what would ordinarily be a driving distance, a daily commute distance of your home office. I mean, that’s the assumption for most people.

Stephanie Rapp-Tully Ordinarily, I think telework has expanded since Covid. And you know, pretty much some jobs you can do from anywhere. There were people who took to roaming the country in RVs, and as long as they had a reliable internet connection and could function, they could do their job. I don’t think that that’s what the majority of federal workers who are teleworking are doing. But if your job is capable of being remote, you could be anywhere.

Tom Temin All right, so looking at this bill, Cassidy bill here, the Federal Employee Return to Work Act. What would it do? And what’s your take on the whole thing?

Stephanie Rapp-Tully I think this bill is very short sighted. I think that there are a number of bills that have been proposed to deal with the issue of, we have a lot of real estate in the federal government, and very little of it is being used. But I think this bill makes assumptions about telework that are not true. Senator Cassidy actually said that, why should you pay someone for not showing up to work? Teleworkers are not not showing up to work, assuming that an employee is being productive, doing their job and completing their task, they are showing up to work. They’re just showing up to work in a remote, digital format. So I think that this bill, is based off of assumptions that are not true for telework. If Senator Cassidy’s concern is an employee not showing up, you know there are adverse actions that an agency can take against an employee who isn’t clocking in, who isn’t doing their job. There are plenty of those. There’s performance based, and there’s conduct based. So I think that this bill completely misses the point of telework and how it can be utilized. I also think that this bill is way too far, because it’s telework for one day a week. It is not for a situation like I was talking about, where someone is completely telework. That’s their whole arrangement. This is if someone works from home on a Friday, but they go into the office Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, they still lose their locality pay, which means that they would be in the same area as their duty station, because they’re expected to show up to work for four days a week.

Tom Temin Right. The mass telework kind of was predicated on the fact that people could not gather, we thought, together in offices. And therefore people that were normally driving in and parking and going into the cubicle every day were no longer doing that, and the bulk of them still were in the locality pay area. They just weren’t going to the office, I think, is the general model here.

Stephanie Rapp-Tully Exactly, exactly. And if you know, again, it would be a little bit different if he was talking about 100% telework, because then you could have a situation like we talked about, where someone is living in Oklahoma, but they’re getting locality pay for San Francisco, but you’re talking about one day a week, and 1, 2, 3, still means that you’re going into the office, which means you’re still living in the area where you can commute into the office. Denying locality pay doesn’t make any sense.

Tom Temin We’re speaking with Stephanie Rapp-Tully. She’s a partner at the law firm, Tully Rinckey. And what’s your assessment of what that could represent in terms of dollars and cents or percent of pay for the average fed that does get locality pay?

Stephanie Rapp-Tully It’s a lot of money because it’s a lot, I mean, I think it varies based on, you know, GS, level and job, but it’s thousands and thousands of dollars, and it’s thousands and thousands of dollars over time. And as we get to the second bill, it affects retirement too. So this is a lot of money, and it’ll affect a lot of employees over a long period of time.

Tom Temin Yes, and let’s talk about that second bill, then. This is called the Federal Employee Locality Accountability in Retirement Act. That’s really hitting home, isn’t it? What would that bill do, and what’s your take on it?

Stephanie Rapp-Tully Essentially readjust, the retirement calculation for most federal employees is based on your pay the last three years prior the you know, your high threes is what they usually refer to it as, and that includes your locality pay. And so this bill would say it doesn’t include your locality pay. So your percentage for retirement would be significantly reduced by thousands and thousands of dollars, impacting despite the fact that they, you know, employees, let’s say they’re retiring next year. They got paid all of that locality pay up to this point, and now their retirement is going to be cut short more than, you know, the percentage already. So it’s a huge impact. And again, I think it completely misconstrues the purpose and productivity of telework.

Tom Temin And do you think these bills are in contraindication of the general principles of Title Five?

Stephanie Rapp-Tully I do. Yes, I do. I don’t think if this bill were to pass, which I don’t think it will, to be honest, but if it were to pass, I think there will be a lot of litigation on it, because I don’t think that it is a correct way to pay employees.

Tom Temin Right, so that’s my question. What would the litigation strategy, or the basis of litigation be to challenge a bill like this or a law like this, if it became enacted?

Stephanie Rapp-Tully It would, it would be a pay issue. It could be a wages issue. So it would be litigation to say that they were unfairly paid the federal government withheld without a legal basis. I don’t think there is legal basis here. Certainly, as written, it completely denies an employee who, when they started their federal employment, was given benefit of the job. And it robs them of that and robs them of that for the long term into their retirement.

Tom Temin And what’s your sense of whether this bill has wide backing or not. What have you heard? You follow these things pretty closely.

Stephanie Rapp-Tully I don’t think it’s going to pass. I don’t think. There are other bills, like I know Mitt Romney has a different bill proposed, and I think that there are other things that the Senate is weighing. I don’t think this particular bill as written will pass at all.

Tom Temin Federal employment attorney Stephanie Rapp-Tully is a partner at Tully Rinckey. Thanks so much for joining me.

Stephanie Rapp-Tully Thank you so much for having me. Appreciate it.

