Federal News Network’s 2025 Retirement Guide

Time to put the finishing touches on your retirement plans.

Every federal career tells a story of dedication and service. Whether you worked on the front lines or behind the scenes, your contributions have supported our nation and its citizens. For many, that commitment has been a lifelong journey — and now, it’s time to plan your next chapter.

The 2025 Retirement Guide is here to help. Inside, you’ll find:

Step-by-step basics for processing retirement paperwork

Financial planning tips to support your post-career dreams

Insights and lessons learned from fellow federal employees

This is our second year producing the guide, designed to help you navigate the transition from government service into retirement with confidence.

Your service has made a difference. Now let us help you prepare for what’s next.

Download our exclusive Retirement Guide, brought to you by GEHA!