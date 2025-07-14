Health IT: DoD, VA continue digital transformation push

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
For over a decade, the Defense Department and the Department of Veterans Affairs have worked toward a shared goal: delivering a unified, integrated health care experience for service members and veterans throughout every stage of their journey.
That vision is becoming a reality. With expanded electronic health record interoperability, doctors, nurses and clinicians across DoD, VA and private health systems can now access patient records in real-time. So can service members and veterans themselves — offering new levels of transparency and control over their care.
In this exclusive ebook, government and industry leaders explore how enhanced data sharing, artificial intelligence and analytics are helping modernize the military health system and transform the patient experience.
