Army War College finds service ill-equipped to face climate change

The Army War College’s recent findings on climate change point to a scary future, one the Army is ill-equipped to deal with. One group has advice for the Army on how to prepare. Francesco Femia is the founder of the Center for Climate and Security, and he talked to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

