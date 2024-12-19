Biden gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

There is no guarantee that presidents will grant federal employees extra time off around Christmas. Christmas Day is a federal holiday, but Dec. 24 isn’t.

Federal agencies will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, President Joe Biden announced, giving federal employees an extra day off the day before Christmas.

The president made the announcement via an executive order that he signed Thursday.

“All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the day before Christmas Day,” the executive order states.

There is no guarantee that presidents will grant federal employees extra time off around Christmas.

Christmas Day is a federal holiday, but Dec. 24 isn’t. The decision rests with the president, and each has handled it differently.

Despite the executive order, some federal employees will still show up for work on Dec. 24.

“The heads of executive departments and agencies may determine that certain offices and installations of their organizations, or parts thereof, must remain open and that certain employees must report for duty on December 24, 2024, for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need,” the executive order states.

President-elect Donald Trump, during his first term in office, gave federal employees an extra day off for Christmas Eve in 2020, 2019 and 2018.

In 2014, former President Barack Obama gave federal employees the day off on Friday, Dec. 26. In 2012, he gave employees the day off on Monday, Dec. 24. Former President George W. Bush gave federal workers Monday, Dec. 24 off in both 2007 and 2001.

