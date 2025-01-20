Southern US federal offices prepare closures ahead of unusual winter storm

Federal executive boards in at least three cities urged agencies to close their offices on Tuesday and Wednesday, anticipating rare snow and icy conditions.

Federal offices across the southeastern U.S. were preparing on Monday to close their operations ahead of a rare winter storm that’s expected to bring snow and icy conditions to regions of the country that almost never see it.

By mid-day Monday, the federal executive boards (FEBs) in Houston, San Antonio and New Orleans had issued advisories recommending that federal offices in their regions close on both Tuesday and Wednesday because of expected hazardous travel conditions, including below freezing temperatures, snow and ice.

FEB recommendations are not binding on individual federal agencies, but local managers generally heed them. In all three cities, the boards urged agencies to close offices and implement maximum telework policies.

Forecasts called for both New Orleans and Houston to see up to 5 inches of snow on Tuesday, while San Antonio was expected to see ice accumulation overnight on Monday. But the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for a wide swath of the Gulf coast, stretching from the southern tip of Texas to the Florida panhandle.

“Heavy snow is expected along and north of the Interstate 10 corridor with swaths of sleet and freezing rain over portions of southern Texas and southeast Georgia/northern Florida. Major travel disruptions are likely and flight delays/cancellations are expected given that these areas are not accustomed to impactful winter weather,” the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center cautioned in a Monday advisory. “Power outages in areas of significant snow and ice are possible, and will exacerbate impacts from the frigidly cold temperatures that will also be in place.”

Both William P. Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston announced on Sunday night that flight operations would be suspended Tuesday in anticipation of hazardous conditions. Widespread sub-freezing overnight lows were forecast along the Gulf Coast from Monday night through the rest of the week and the weather service warned that power outages were possible in areas of significant snow and ice, which could exacerbate the impacts of the cold weather.

The unusually cold temperatures and storm spurred officials in New Orleans to cancel an event they had planned Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Day. New Orleans residents woke up to below freezing temperatures Monday as the arctic blast moved into the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

