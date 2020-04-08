Cyber criminals using coronavirus to their advantage

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You can’t avoid them by social distancing. You can’t kill them with disinfectant wipes. They don’t die on cardboard and you can’t even see them under a microscope. They’re the cybersecurity threats spawned by scummy hackers taking advantage of the pandemic disruption. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got an update from someone who’s been following this professionally: Vice President of Public Sector and Health Care at Crowdstrike, James Yeager.

