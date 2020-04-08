Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Technology
 
Cybersecurity
 
...

Cyber criminals using coronavirus to their advantage

April 8, 2020 11:19 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You can’t avoid them by social distancing. You can’t kill them with disinfectant wipes. They don’t die on cardboard and you can’t even see them under a microscope. They’re the cybersecurity threats spawned by scummy hackers taking advantage of the pandemic disruption. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got an update from someone who’s been following this professionally: Vice President of Public Sector and Health Care at Crowdstrike, James Yeager.

 

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News coronavirus CrowdStrike Cybersecurity Federal Drive James Yeager Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USGC ensures safe, efficient marine transportation during pandemic

Today in History

2000: President Clinton signs "Senior Citizens' Freedom To Work Act"