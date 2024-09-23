How AI-informed cybersecurity and risk management strategies can empower federal agencies to tackle complex cyber threats

Federal agencies are grappling with complexities in managing diverse IT environments encompassing mission-critical applications, public clouds, on-premises data centers and edge computing setups. The need to oversee various internal operations, adhere to differing regulations and support specialized departmental functions adds significant cybersecurity challenges.

These challenges have grown more pressing after recent major cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and federal systems. Such attacks, constituting nearly half of all ransomware incidents, reveal severe vulnerabilities threatening human safety, national security and economic stability. A Government Accountability Office report from June 2024 emphasized these risks, noting 126 cybersecurity recommendations still pending action.

Given the critical insights presented by the GAO report and increase in cyberattacks against the federal government, it is clear that agencies must prioritize integrated cyber risk management frameworks and AI-informed cybersecurity best practices to enhance overall IT security. Let’s explore how agencies can achieve these mission objectives.

Agencies should integrate cyber risk management frameworks to dissolve organizational silos. One significant barrier to effective IT management within federal agencies is organizational silos, which impede communication, coordination and comprehensive risk management. Leveraging emerging cybersecurity technologies, which enable security and operational teams to collectively review and analyze data, is critical to breaking down these silos. This consolidation eliminates fragmented approaches to risk management and fosters a coherent and effective strategy. Agencies can manage complex environments more efficiently by adopting integrated IT security frameworks.

Agencies should adopt AI-informed cybersecurity tactics to combat evolving threats. As attackers employ increasingly sophisticated techniques, integrating AI into cybersecurity becomes critical for scaling and efficiency. Gartner predicts that by 2026, over 70% of government agencies will use AI to support decision-making processes. Rather than a futuristic aspiration, AI integration in cybersecurity is a critical necessity to enhance both security and operational efficiency.

However, the rapid advancement of AI introduces new cybersecurity challenges. As agencies adopt AI technologies, they also expand their attack surfaces, introducing vulnerabilities that traditional security measures cannot address. To mitigate these risks, agencies must evolve their security frameworks, integrate AI-informed defenses and focus on AI literacy among federal employees. Establishing robust ethical guidelines and continuous monitoring mechanisms are also crucial to safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining public trust in a federal government powered by AI-informed technology.

Furthermore, a survey by Splunk revealed that 86% of CISOs believe generative AI can alleviate skill shortages in security teams by automating labor-intensive tasks such as patching. This automation allows federal security operations (SecOps) to focus on high-value risk-reduction activities. Challenges like tool and asset sprawl, a rise in ransomware and phishing attacks and increasing zero-day vulnerabilities have driven federal agencies toward adopting AI. AI-informed cybersecurity technologies are vital in classifying critical assets, detecting suspicious activities and preemptively blocking attacks.

Agencies should embrace AI-informed cybersecurity and risk management to meet federal directives and mandates. Adopting comprehensive cyber risk management strategies, tools and techniques is crucial for federal agencies to address these multifaceted challenges. A unified approach to IT security can manage diverse software and complex IT environments, providing an aggregated, orchestrated IT security framework essential for effectively mitigating risks and enhancing overall operational efficiency. With federal mandates like the Office of Management and Budget’s Memorandum M-22-09 requiring the adoption of zero trust cybersecurity principles by the end of the fiscal year 2024, agencies must deploy tools and strategies that will accelerate this transition from traditional perimeter-based security models to resilient frameworks emphasizing comprehensive cyber risk management.

Agencies should also rely on a configuration management database to prioritize risks. Proactive risk management is vital for modern IT security policies. It involves continuous vulnerability assessment, efficient risk communication to stakeholders and implementing mitigation measures. This strategy not only safeguards critical infrastructure but also enhances the overall effectiveness of government operations. AI-driven solutions allow agencies to analyze vast datasets, identify potential threats and predict cyberattacks before they occur, significantly improving the speed and efficacy of threat detection and incident response capabilities.

Federal agencies need an integrated method to manage various security technologies and applications across their IT environments. As such, prioritizing risks based on an asset’s context within the broader configuration management database (CMDB) is vital. This approach involves categorizing assets, analyzing the threat landscape, and understanding the attack surface. By doing so, agencies can implement more effective remedial actions, leading to a robust risk management strategy. Here’s why:

Managing federal tech debt associated with end-of-life and end-of-support technologies is crucial.

End-of-life (EoL) and end-of-support (EoS) technologies pose significant unpatchable vulnerabilities, making them a critical concern for federal IT and security teams. In fact, nearly one-half (48%) of CISA’s known exploitable vulnerabilities are found on EoS software, so cybercriminals are targeting government legacy technology often. Moreover, vulnerabilities associated with EoS software are four times more likely to be weaponized. And while IT teams handle budgets and upgrades, federal cybersecurity teams must address the exposure to risks and vulnerabilities these outdated systems create. To mitigate these risks, security teams need effective methodologies to measure and communicate risks, fostering proactive alignment with IT for timely upgrades and security measures.

Integrating IT operations (ITOps) in federal cybersecurity is essential for strengthening cyber defenses against modern threats.

Agencies face the challenge of managing external attack surfaces containing numerous unknown and vulnerable assets. Effective asset discovery and risk assessment are crucial for de-risking and securing these external assets. IT operations must integrate cybersecurity efforts with a unified view of technology and risk management, bridging the gap between managing asset procurement, change and efficiency, and prioritizing risk. Furthermore, comprehensive asset inventory management should extend beyond mere visibility to include an assessment of vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and missing security controls, ensuring a robust security framework for the entire agency.

Lastly, AI-informed cybersecurity and risk management should also be seen as mission enablers.

Effective risk management is both a protective measure and a strategic enabler that facilitates streamlined operations and increases efficiency. Advanced strategies and cyber risk management best practices can help agencies prioritize risks based on impact, supporting strategic resource allocation. Understanding and managing their “risk posture” enables informed decisions that reduce disruptions and support mission objectives.

Ultimately, bolstering cyber defenses within federal agencies is a strategic necessity and an imperative for safeguarding national security and protecting citizen data. Therefore, agencies can manage complex environments and defend against evolving threats more efficiently by adopting integrated cyber risk management frameworks and leveraging AI-informed cybersecurity technologies.

Lastly, these advanced strategies and technologies are essential for creating a cyber-resilient government capable of effectively mitigating risks and achieving its mission-critical objectives.

Joe Petrocelli is vice president of product management at Qualys.

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.