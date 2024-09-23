Federal News Network to hire new anchor of the Federal Drive

Tom Temin, current managing editor and anchor is retiring in April 2025 after 17 years of leading the program and more than 45 years in journalism.

Federal News Network, the premier source of news and information for federal employees and contractors, is seeking a new host and anchor for its flagship program, The Federal Drive.

FNN is looking for someone who brings excitement, passion and interest in providing federal and industry executives with news and information about the policies, people and programs that drive the mission of the federal government. The ideal candidate MUST have knowledge of, and high degree of interest in, information technology, acquisition, human resources, financial and program management as they operate within the federal government.

The current managing editor and anchor of the Federal Drive, Tom Temin, is retiring in April 2025 after 17 years of leading the program and more than 45 years in journalism.

“Managing and anchoring the Federal Drive is one of the best and most rewarding jobs in Washington journalism. It’s the chance to interact with and bring out the stories and perspectives of leading thinkers in federal management, the contracting community, and the legal, think-tank and academic domains,” said Temin. “Plus it’s great fun and the opportunity to work with a dedicated and talented team.”

For this position, experience in developing ideas, conducting and managing interviews is strongly preferred, but consideration will be given for the right person with the right background in federal issues. The host is primarily responsible for show content and adherence to Federal News Network editorial niche of serving federal employees and contractors.

“The Federal Drive is where the community of federal employees and the contracting community come to discuss issues that matter to the mission of delivering government. Therefore, we are seeking a dynamic person that can provide this content to the community omnichannel, in the way they consume it,” said Jeffrey Wolinsky, Federal News Network publisher. “Tom’s contributions over the past 17 years are immeasurable and have impacted so many in the community. His shoes will be impossible to replace and difficult to fill.”

If you are interested in applying, contact Federal News Network executive editor Jason Miller and check out the job posting.

As the federal community has come to rely on the news and information Federal News Network provides so has the proliferation of ways you can consume the content we deliver. Federal News Network is the leading destination for news via its website, radio station, daily newsletter, LinkedIn account and provides webinars, downloads and surveys for on-demand consumption.

