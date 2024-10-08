Recognition isn’t enough: How genuine appreciation can transform federal work

Federal workers rarely receive thank you notes. Neglect from the public or politicians is expected; what’s surprising is how rare appreciation can be in their own workplaces. After 15 years in government, I’ve seen firsthand how federal offices often overlook appreciation or boil it down to token gestures. But true appreciation isn’t a luxury, nor is it complicated. It’s a simple way every federal employee can contribute to a resilient and supportive workplace — and maybe even improve their own well-being along the way.

Our biology needs appreciation

Humans are hardwired for connection and belonging because our ancestors’ survival depended on it. Appreciation serves as a key indicator of that sense of belonging, with significant implications for both our home and work lives.

Recognizing this, Gary Chapman, creator of the five love languages concept, extended the idea into the workplace in 2019. “The Five Languages of Appreciation in the Workplace,” co-authored with Paul White, highlights the practical benefits, including the fact that appreciated employees are 59% less likely to quit. The Harvard Business School reinforces this finding, stating that for workplace motivation, “what really matters is helping employees feel appreciated.” As Chapman and White write, “people want to be valued not just for what they do, but for who they are.”

Expressing appreciation doesn’t just help others feel valued — it also boosts our happiness. Decades of research show that cultivating a habit of gratitude can rewire your brain, leading to lasting improvements in mental health.

Our federal bureaucracy needs appreciation

All workplaces need appreciation, but it’s even more important in the federal workforce. First, as Michael Lewis highlights in “The Fifth Risk,” praise from the public or politicians is unreliable, particularly given the long-term, behind-the-scenes and preventative nature of government work. Internal recognition is a vital counterbalance.

Second, public service often involves monumental problems and frequent setbacks. Without appreciation for effort, not just results, it’s easy to become disillusioned. While working on democracy in South Sudan at the State Department, for example, it was heartbreaking to see the country slip back into conflict. Yet, despite the setbacks, my leadership’s appreciation made me feel valued and supported.

Finally, bureaucracy can be dehumanizing. Rigid rules make employees feel like mere numbers. Feeling like just another box on an org chart, rather than a valued individual, can be deeply disheartening. Individual care and gratitude from managers can help counteract this anonymity.

Missing the mark in government

Federal employees do not feel valued. According to the 2023 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey, only 46% of federal employees feel meaningfully recognized for their performance. And it’s telling that the only major government-wide appreciation event is hosted by an external nonprofit.

To address this need, however, we need to differentiate recognition from appreciation. Recognition focuses on behavior. It is a top-down tool to reward employees for their work, often in an impersonal and routine manner. Appreciation, on the other hand, is relational and specific. It acknowledges the unique contributions of team members through direct and specific gratitude.

Recognition is a good first step, but if we think it’s enough, we’re missing the mark. Annual ceremonies with framed generic certificates, years-in-service “awards,” or the hopelessly bland “thanks for everything” don’t satisfy. Even cash awards can ring hollow if not accompanied by specific gratitude. A few years ago, I attended an annual recognition ceremony at a sprawling State Department conference center. The formal setting, routine acknowledgments and scripted thank-yous made for an event with the glow of a mandatory meeting.

Appreciation should be part of ceremonies like these, but true appreciation is an everyday practice that we can weave into meetings, events and routine interaction.

Barriers to appreciation

Even though I’ve tried to make it a part of my daily routine, I don’t express gratitude as often as I should. It’s tough to find time for appreciation in packed meeting agendas, and I’ve also fallen into the trap of thinking that if I don’t send a thank you note right away, it’s too late.

In fast-paced government work, showing heartfelt acknowledgment can feel awkward or out of place. I’ve worried that showing appreciation could be seen as a distraction, particularly during formal meetings, or that acknowledging someone too warmly might come across as a sign of weakness or even flattery.

A final barrier is the fact that people — surprise — aren’t perfect. Who among us hasn’t replied late to an email, missed a deadline, or been a tad cranky in a meeting? But this shouldn’t prevent us from appreciating, or being appreciated, for the many positives. In fact, Fast Company argues that “when things go wrong is precisely when employees need to feel valued.”

Doing it differently

That government culture isn’t naturally infused with gratitude is not an excuse — it’s a call to leadership. We desperately need to break through the formality of org charts and performance plans to tell people what they mean to us.

Leaders desperately need to feel appreciated, too. Take my mother, who was in senior management at the State Department for decades. She routinely brought baked goods to team meetings, but she can’t recall ever being thanked for it. And by the way, it’s never too late to say thank you.

Appreciation doesn’t have to be complicated. For example, during weekly team meetings at the State Department, we spent the first five minutes giving out “camel” and “rhino” awards — small stuffed animals that served as tokens of appreciation as they sat at the employee’s desk for the week. Don’t underestimate small gestures. A heartfelt thank-you might reach a coworker on a rough week and help them feel seen when they need it most. I’ll never forget the separate vegan treat a former boss baked for me for an offsite — it was a simple act, but it made me seen and valued.

Meaningful thank you notes can make a real difference — and everyone has time to write them. In 2013, I was a young diplomat trying to find my place as I was supporting the UN General Assembly meetings in New York. I was floored when I received a personalized thank you note from Williams Burns, then deputy secretary of State, now CIA director. I still have that note — not just as a reminder of my worth, but as a key lesson in leadership.

I’ve also experienced the impact of expressing more appreciation. A former State Department colleague and I have been daily gratitude partners since 2021. After over 1,000 emails with one thing we’re grateful for, I’ve noticed a shift in my attention, from the frustrations of people and the bureaucracy to seeing more of the good in others.

Beyond recognition: How you can contribute to culture change

Regardless of your role, everyone can contribute to — and benefit from — making appreciation a daily workplace habit. Here are four places to get started:

Make appreciation personal. Thank you is not a complete sentence. Adding in “..for” and “..because” are key to making appreciation meaningful. Be intentional about format: Consider whether a handwritten note, quick email or tailored GIF would be most meaningful. While public and private appreciation both have a place, remember that some people balk at public recognition, while others, perhaps junior employees, rarely get the limelight. Use actions, not just words: “The Five Languages of Appreciation in the Workplace ” shares numerous ways you can make others feel valued. Invite a colleague to coffee, help them with a rote task, or show up at their happy hour or presentation. Develop a habit of appreciation: Set a daily reminder to send a note of appreciation to someone, find a work gratitude partner, or keep a gratitude journal.

A call to appreciation in federal work

In the bestselling “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” Steven Covey writes “Next to physical survival, the greatest need of a human being is psychological survival — to be understood, to be affirmed, to be validated, to be appreciated.” I learned this lesson the hard way. One of the biggest mistakes of my State Department career happened while I was speaking at a major event in Senegal. In imperfect French I lavishly thanked the host government but failed to publicly acknowledge my team lead on the ground. That oversight left her in tears, and our relationship never fully recovered.

In the often anonymous and thankless world of government work, recognition alone can make us feel replaceable — like we are just some body. But genuine appreciation tells us we are somebody.

As hundreds of new tech workers join the federal workforce and we navigate a challenging political transition, appreciation is an essential tool to maintain the health and resilience of our workforce. Thank you notes may not be why people join public service, but in these challenging times, they could very well be the reason they choose to stay.

Alex Snider is a strategy lead in the federal government. Previously he worked as a diplomat in the U.S. Department of State, in the U.S. Senate, and at the World Bank. He is a certified mindful facilitator from UCLA’s Mindful Awareness Research Center and is involved in various efforts to bring mindfulness into government and improve employee wellbeing. You can find him on LinkedIn. He has written on bringing humanity to government, including emotions in the workplace, authenticity, and the need to take breaks.

This op-ed is written in his personal capacity and the views expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views of his agency or the United States.

