Empowering public service: Frontline readiness for a new era of modernization

Across the federal landscape, a clear mandate is taking shape: The government must reduce costs and serve taxpayers with a renewed focus on efficiency, accountability and robust digital security. The administration’s management agenda — focused on leveraging technology to deliver faster, more secure services — sets a high bar. It envisions a transition toward people-first digital services, emphasizing the elimination of data silos and the reduction of wasteful processes through automation and artificial intelligence.

While government leadership defines the vision, success ultimately depends on the front lines. The inaugural Equifax Social Services Outlook Index, a survey of 500 federal, state and local government social service workers conducted in late 2025, reveals a workforce that is not just ready for this shift, but is actively advocating for it, as it will help efficiently serve benefit recipients and taxpayers.

The survey found that 100% of respondents expect their workplace efficiency to improve in 2026. This unanimous confidence signals a predisposition toward eliminating duplicative processes and resolving manual bottlenecks that caseworkers identify as a primary operational hurdle.

Strengthening program integrity

The administration’s management agenda also places a heavy emphasis on defending against waste and ensuring program integrity. This is particularly critical for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, where standards for accurately determining benefits are tightening.

Beginning in fiscal year 2028, state agencies with payment error rates above 6% will face mandatory financial penalties based on performance data reported in federal fiscal year 2025 or 2026.

Frontline workers recognize that the “shoebox syndrome” — a scenario where applicants arrive with a disorganized collection of income and expense documents such as paper paystubs, receipts and bank statements that staff must manually reconcile — creates a high risk for unintentional errors. To combat this administrative burden on applicants and caseworkers as well as the possible human error associated with manual data entry, some agencies are modernizing eligibility systems, finding ways to automate income verification and beginning to use continuous evaluation tools to manage life changes that impact eligibility between renewals. These systems leverage instant data to help eligible applicants receive the appropriate benefit(s) in a timely manner, aligning with the goal of a more secure, accountable and transparent program.

The case for automation: Strengthening support within staffing realities

While frontline social service workers are optimistic, they are also clear about the hurdles that persist. Even though 54% rate their workplaces as “very” efficient today, and nearly 9 in 10 grade their benefit delivery timelines as an “A” or “B,” this is being achieved through deep institutional experience and adaptive workarounds rather than seamless tools. When prompted to choose their top three concerns from a list of seven, the following pain points surfaced as barriers to peak performance:

Changing policies (49%): Frequent updates require constant administrative pivots. Automated workflows offer a way to help agencies more smoothly address policy changes.

Frequent updates require constant administrative pivots. Automated workflows offer a way to help agencies more smoothly address policy changes. Insufficient staffing (41%): Heavy caseloads remain a baseline reality. In this environment, automation serves as an essential capacity builder. By removing the burden of routine research and data entry, agencies can effectively extend the capabilities of their current workforce, allowing staff to manage larger volumes with greater accuracy and focus.

Heavy caseloads remain a baseline reality. In this environment, automation serves as an essential capacity builder. By removing the burden of routine research and data entry, agencies can effectively extend the capabilities of their current workforce, allowing staff to manage larger volumes with greater accuracy and focus. Lack of automation (41%): Manual processes continue to occupy valuable time and cause friction. When these processes are automated, caseworkers have more time to focus on the people they serve, efficiently improving the customer experience.

Technology as a workforce multiplier

While automation may be seen as a replacement for personnel, frontline workers often see it as a valuable tool that streamlines their daily tasks and boosts efficiency. Of respondents, 95% believe the use of automation will be beneficial in their roles, and 96% say new technology will free up time for them to focus more on people, not paperwork.

The true value of this shift lies in the higher-value engagement it facilitates between caseworkers and the community. When asked to choose from five options where technology would have the greatest positive impact on daily efficiency, caseworkers prioritized these three:

Delivering appropriate benefits to eligible applicants (27%): Directly providing benefits to those who are eligible, helping to maintain program integrity and avoid fiscal penalties. Easier communication with applicants (21%) Reducing manual tasks and paperwork (19%)

These insights demonstrate that caseworkers see modernization as a way to empower the workforce rather than replace it. By simplifying the technical complexities of verifying eligibility, agencies enable their teams to return to the heart of public service: providing direct, meaningful support to the eligible individuals and families who need it most.

Adapting to modern income complexity

The shift toward digital-first services is especially relevant as the American workforce evolves.

More than 36% of U.S. adults earn extra income through a side hustle or secondary income stream. With this continued prevalence of the gig economy, 98% of government workers expect to see more applicants with multiple income streams in 2026. This trend creates significant hurdles for program integrity because gig economy work is often reported via 1099 forms, and therefore is often invisible to legacy systems. This forces caseworkers back to manual verification processes that can lead to complexities and delays when verifying applicant eligibility for social services.

While 97% of workers feel confident helping these individuals, the manual effort required is a major bottleneck. Agencies have a significant opportunity to enhance determination accuracy and speed by exploring instant data integration. This can help even those with complex income streams to have their eligibility determined in a timely manner, eliminating confusing manual processes and administrative hurdles.

The road ahead: Building integrated foundations

The Equifax Social Services Outlook Index highlights a growing sense of momentum. Across every level of government surveyed, employees are embracing an approach that helps ensure eligible applicants are connected to the full spectrum of support available to them, no matter where they begin their journey. As social service agencies look toward 2026, three strategic priorities stand out:

Prioritize data access: Invest in tools that provide instant, secure verified information to help increase accuracy in benefit determinations.

Invest in tools that provide instant, secure verified information to help increase accuracy in benefit determinations. Invest in people: Support the social services workforce with modern tools that transform technology into a source of empowerment.

Support the social services workforce with modern tools that transform technology into a source of empowerment. Adopt automation: Implement automated workflows that remove the burden of repetitive paperwork so staff can focus on the people they serve.

David Turner is senior vice president and general manager of government solutions at Equifax.

