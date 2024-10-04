Navigating the federal AI frontier: Top priorities for incoming chief AI officers

There are ten key focus areas for current and prospective agency CAIOs to consider to ensure and maximize the benefits and minimize the risks of AI.

With the recent mandate to designate chief AI officers (CAIOs) across various federal agencies, there is a pressing need to outline the key priorities and considerations for these leaders. The role of a CAIO is intricate and multifaceted, requiring a leader who can adeptly promote AI governance, enhance interoperability, and drive cultural shifts within their respective agencies. This balance is critical to fostering an environment of innovation while ensuring responsible and ethical AI deployment.

Understanding agency domains and cross-cutting technology

Recognize that each agency has its unique domain expertise. It is paramount to ensure that the implementation of AI aligns with the agency’s specific requirements while acknowledging the cross-cutting nature of AI technology. CAIOs should work closely with domain experts to identify areas where AI can add the most value. Additionally, they must ensure that AI solutions are adaptable to various contexts and needs across the agency. Understanding the intricate workings of the agency will enable CAIOs to tailor AI strategies that address specific challenges and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Promoting trustworthy and responsible AI

Advocating for the development and deployment of ethical, transparent and accountable AI systems is a crucial responsibility of CAIOs. Establishing principles and frameworks to ensure AI systems are used responsibly and that risks are managed effectively is vital. This involves setting up comprehensive guidelines to address data privacy, ethical considerations and bias in AI models. By promoting a culture of accountability and transparency, CAIOs can build trust in AI systems among stakeholders, facilitating wider adoption and integration of AI technologies within the agency.

Building AI literacy

Ensuring that AI literacy is not limited to the CAIO but extends to all levels within the agency is essential for the successful deployment of AI initiatives. Providing training and resources to enhance the understanding of AI technologies and their implications among agency staff is imperative. This can be achieved through regular workshops, online courses and AI literacy programs tailored to different roles within the agency. Enhancing AI literacy across the board will empower employees, encourage innovative thinking, and foster a collaborative environment where AI-driven solutions can thrive, making everyone feel empowered and knowledgeable.

Creating AI governance structures

Establishing effective AI governance structures is crucial for the sustainable and ethical deployment of AI technologies. CAIOs should plan for training, culture change and compliance in an organized way. Setting up AI ethics boards or oversight committees to provide guidance on AI initiatives as AI operations mature is a fundamental step. Additionally, fostering cross-agency collaboration to leverage collective insights and ensure consistency in AI governance will strengthen the agency’s AI strategies. These structures will ensure that AI deployment adheres to ethical standards and aligns with the agency’s mission and values.

Risk management and compliance

Identifying and cataloging AI models within the agency is the first step toward robust risk management. CAIOs should establish comprehensive risk management frameworks to assess, mitigate and monitor risks associated with AI deployment. This includes regular audits of AI systems, continuous monitoring for any anomalies or breaches, and staying updated with regulatory changes. By proactively managing risks and ensuring compliance, CAIOs can safeguard against potential pitfalls and build resilient AI systems that stand the test of time.

Enhancing talent acquisition and development

Addressing the challenges in competing with the private sector for AI talent is a critical consideration. CAIOs should focus on building a pipeline of AI talent within the agency through training, development and career progression opportunities. This can be achieved by partnering with academic institutions, offering internships, and providing competitive benefits to attract top talent. Additionally, creating a culture of continuous learning and professional development will help retain skilled professionals and ensure that the agency’s AI capabilities continue to grow, keeping everyone engaged and committed to their roles.

Fostering a culture of innovation

Balancing innovation with risk management to create a culture that encourages experimentation while safeguarding against potential harms is essential. CAIOs should identify and promote quick wins to demonstrate AI’s value and gain stakeholders’ buy-in. For instance, successful AI projects in data analysis, predictive maintenance and customer service automation can be highlighted to inspire confidence and foster a forward-thinking mindset that embraces technological advancements. Encouraging a culture where innovative ideas can be tested and scaled rapidly will drive AI adoption.

Interoperability and standards

Developing consistent standards and operating models for AI deployment across agencies is crucial for fostering interoperability. Including existing standards and frameworks when designing trustworthy AI processes and systems, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s AI Risk Management Framework, and even state initiatives, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act or the Colorado Privacy Act. It’s also helpful to be mindful of other regulatory regimes around the world, such as those from the EU (General Data Protection Regulation, Digital Services Act and AI Act), which may impact a significant number of U.S.-based companies. In fact, there is meaningful regulation from nearly a dozen nations. Building upon existing standards and aiming for interoperability makes it easier to collaborate with global stakeholders as DoD is doing with Singapore’s Ministry of Defense to advance “data, analytics and artificial intelligence cooperation.” Ensuring that AI systems are interoperable allows for seamless integration and collaboration across domestic departments and agencies as well. Standardized practices facilitate the efficient deployment of AI technologies and enable agencies to leverage shared insights and resources.

Stakeholder engagement

Engaging with communities and stakeholders to ensure that AI deployments are inclusive and address the needs of all impacted groups is a vital consideration for CAIOs. This includes localization of models to account for regional cultural differences and how agencies engage with their workers. Having a narrative ready to share with organized labor based on human-machine teaming that outlines how AI will make jobs safer and more enjoyable and identifies opportunities for new membership and union growth is essential. Additionally, facilitating continuous dialogue with industry experts, policymakers and the public to stay abreast of evolving trends and concerns in AI will help CAIOs navigate the complex landscape of AI deployment and ensure broad-based support for AI initiatives. It’s important to highlight the potential benefits of AI deployment, such as increased efficiency, improved safety and new job opportunities, to address concerns about job displacement and resistance to change.

Monitoring and measuring success

Defining clear success metrics and regularly monitoring progress is crucial for evaluating the impact of AI initiatives. CAIOs should be accountable for delivering measurable outcomes in line with the agency’s mission and strategic objectives. This involves setting up performance indicators, conducting regular reviews, and adjusting strategies based on feedback and results. Leading CAIOs will make these reports public. By systematically measuring success, CAIOs can demonstrate the value of AI investments and make informed decisions to enhance the effectiveness of AI deployments.

CAIOs will shape the future of AI in the federal government

The role of a chief AI officer in a federal agency is pivotal in steering AI initiatives toward ethical, responsible and impactful outcomes. By focusing on these top considerations, CAIOs can effectively navigate the complexities of AI governance, foster innovation, and build a robust framework for the future of AI within the federal government.

By continually adapting to AI’s rapid advancements and maintaining a forward-thinking approach, CAIOs will have the best opportunity to position their respective agencies and the government to harness AI’s full potential to serve the public effectively.

Reggie Townsend is vice president of the Data Ethics Practice at SAS. The U.S. Department of Commerce named Townsend to the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC), which advises the President and the National AI Initiative Office on a range of issues related to AI. Townsend also sits on the board of EqualAI, a nonprofit organization focused on reducing unconscious bias in the development and use of AI.

