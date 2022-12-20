GOP Senators urge defense secretary to reinstate military members, issue backpay for vaccine-related discharges

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is investigating a cyber incident at one of its subcontractors. A data breach at the company Healthcare Management Solutions may have exposed the personal information of 254,000 Medicare beneficiaries. HMS is a subcontractor to ASRC Federal Data Solutions. CMS said it is still investigating the incident, but initial information indicates...

