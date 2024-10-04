On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
TSP

TSP funds posted continued modest gains in September

Among the core TSP funds, the C Fund showcased the most movement with a 2.13% return in September, bringing its YTD performance to just over 22%.

Dana Sukontarak
October 4, 2024 3:20 pm
< a min read
     

All Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) funds saw another round of modest increases in returns for September, continuing the positive momentum in federal employees’ retirement investments of the previous few months.

Among the core TSP funds, the Common Stock Index C Fund showcased the most movement with a 2.13% return in September, bringing its year-to-date performance to just over 22% and a 36.29% return over the last 12 months.

The S Fund followed with 1.55% return for the month, adding to an 11.69% year-to-date gain and a 28.57% return over the past year.

TSP September 2024

        Do you know your true cloud costs? Find out how agencies are quantifying cloud costs in our latest Executive Briefing. Download today!

Lifecycle funds also posted positive returns across the board in September, as they did in July and August.

TSP September 2024

 

The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 funds — as well the newer L 2070 fund — had the greatest returns in September at 1.58% each. Year-to-date totals for these funds are all 17.41%, with the exception of the L 2070, which has no year-to-date data yet available.

 

Thrift Savings Plan — September 2024 Returns
Fund September 2024 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.33% 3.31% 4.56%
F fund 1.34% 4.52% 11.51%
C fund 2.13% 22.04% 36.29%
S fund 1.55% 11.69% 28.57%
I fund 0.77% 13.17% 25.28%
L Income 0.72% 7.01% 11.46%
L 2025 0.80% 8.02% 13.63%
L 2030 1.15% 11.91% 20.72%
L 2035 1.24% 12.76% 22.39%
L 2040 1.31% 13.59% 24.03%
L 2045 1.38% 14.30% 25.45%
L 2050 1.44% 15.01% 26.84%
L 2055 1.58% 17.41% 31.21%
L 2060 1.58% 17.41% 31.21%
L 2065 1.58% 17.41% 31.22%
L 2070 1.58% N/A N/A

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
     

Related Stories

    Peter MusurlianThiago Glieger

    How the election could affect your Thrift Savings Plan

    TSP Read more
    Roth TSP, IRS, retirement, tax, 401(k)

    Whether lower interest rates mean happy days for TSP investors

    TSP Read more

    TSP participant satisfaction rebounds slightly in 2024 survey

    TSP Read more
Related Topics
All News C Fund Pay & Benefits Thrift Savings Plan TSP TSP funds