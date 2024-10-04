TSP funds posted continued modest gains in September

Among the core TSP funds, the C Fund showcased the most movement with a 2.13% return in September, bringing its YTD performance to just over 22%.

All Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) funds saw another round of modest increases in returns for September, continuing the positive momentum in federal employees’ retirement investments of the previous few months.

Among the core TSP funds, the Common Stock Index C Fund showcased the most movement with a 2.13% return in September, bringing its year-to-date performance to just over 22% and a 36.29% return over the last 12 months.

The S Fund followed with 1.55% return for the month, adding to an 11.69% year-to-date gain and a 28.57% return over the past year.

Lifecycle funds also posted positive returns across the board in September, as they did in July and August.

The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 funds — as well the newer L 2070 fund — had the greatest returns in September at 1.58% each. Year-to-date totals for these funds are all 17.41%, with the exception of the L 2070, which has no year-to-date data yet available.

Thrift Savings Plan — September 2024 Returns Fund September 2024 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.33% 3.31% 4.56% F fund 1.34% 4.52% 11.51% C fund 2.13% 22.04% 36.29% S fund 1.55% 11.69% 28.57% I fund 0.77% 13.17% 25.28% L Income 0.72% 7.01% 11.46% L 2025 0.80% 8.02% 13.63% L 2030 1.15% 11.91% 20.72% L 2035 1.24% 12.76% 22.39% L 2040 1.31% 13.59% 24.03% L 2045 1.38% 14.30% 25.45% L 2050 1.44% 15.01% 26.84% L 2055 1.58% 17.41% 31.21% L 2060 1.58% 17.41% 31.21% L 2065 1.58% 17.41% 31.22% L 2070 1.58% N/A N/A

