OPM retirement claims take a step back in September

After making improvements for two months, the Office of Personnel Management retirement backlog saw a decline in claims received and processed claims for the month of September.

OPM received 5,618 claims in September, 1,465 less than the month of August’s claims received. OPM processed 6,302 claims in September, 1,400 less than in August.

Though OPM did not make improvements in retirement claims, the inventory backlog did shrink from 15,178 down to 14,494. This is the lowest it has been since May 2024.

The backlog is still above the steady state goal of 13,000.

OPM said September cases completed in less than 60 days on average took 41 days to process, while cases that took more than 60 days on average took 115 days to fully process.

