Mike Causey
 
Your Turn
 
The latest from Capitol Hill

August 8, 2018 11:01 am
 
On this week’s episode of our Your Turn radio show we’re going to look at what’s happening and not happening with the federal pay raise, a possible government shutdown and appropriations on Capitol Hill.

Host Mike Causey speaks with Federal News Radio reporter Nicole Ogrysko and asks her about the timetable for major changes in the Thrift Savings Plan program.

Later on in the show, fellow reporter Jory Heckman  talks about the status of inspectors general in the federal government.

Your Turn airs live at 10 a.m. EDT Wednesdays on 1500 AM in the Washington D.C. metro area and streaming nationwide at federalnewsradio.com. Remember all our shows are archived on our Your Turn page so you can listen at your pleasure.

