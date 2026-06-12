Senate Democrats urge reversal of ruling threatening civil service protections

The Democrats’ new amicus brief follows a previous request in the same court case for a full-bench appeals court hearing.
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Michele Sandiford is a Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.