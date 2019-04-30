Agencies look to facial recognition, biometrics to improve security

One of the initiatives that came out of 9/11 was an interest to move into the area of facial recognition. The 9/11 Commission Report mandated the use of facial recognition, but there have been limitations in storage and compute power to deploy facial recognition effectively for the demanding federal audience.

NEC Corporation of America responded by investing millions of dollars into hardware and software as an added capability to protect the homeland. Most people don’t realize that NEC has been a leader in the area of facial recognition for years; they have been submitting facial recognition tests to the National Institute of Standards and Technology for more than a decade.

While there are many benefits to the use of facial recognition, there are also potential drawbacks. Facial recognition can lead users down paths that can make citizens uncomfortable. Because of this, NEC has worked with compliance organizations for ethical usage of facial recognition.

Benji Hutchinson, vice president of federal operations at NEC, recently joined Federal News Network to discuss best practices for facial recognition implementation, as well as working through any challenges.

Facial Recognition One of the primary reasons for the biometric exit program was after 9/11 congress mandated that such a system should be stood up. Benji Hutchinson Vice President for Federal Operations, NEC Corporation of America

Biometrics Use Cases For example, our system over the past year or two has caught over 60 imposters who have come into the country using a real document that doesn't belong to them. Benji Hutchinson Vice President for Federal Operations, NEC Corporation of America

Privacy Concerns So, it's fascinating where the technology is going and how it's maturing. So now what we're looking at are ways to a track the body, the body movements, to see how those correspond to an individual. Benji Hutchinson Vice President for Federal Operations, NEC Corporation of America

