Ask the CIO: Department of Veterans Affairs

July 13, 2021 3:43 pm
Date: July 21, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description
During this webinar Dan McCune, the acting associate deputy assistant secretary of the Enterprise Program Management Office in the Office of Information and Technology for the Department of Veterans Affairs, will describe VA’s approach to IT modernization. In addition, Bob Stevens, the area vice president for public sector at GitLab will provide an industry perspective.

Join moderator Jason Miller, McCune and Stevens as they discuss:

  • People, process and technologies at VA
  • The Development of VA’s software factory and Agile Center of Excellence
  • The role of automation in VA’s it modernization strategy
  • The industry perspective

This program is sponsored by   

Featured speakers

  • Dan McCune

    Acting Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Enterprise Program Management Office, Office of Information and Technology, Department of Veterans Affairs

  • Bob Stevens

    Area Vice President, Public Sector, Gitlab

  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

