Ask the CIO: Department of Veterans Affairs

Date: July 21, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

During this webinar Dan McCune, the acting associate deputy assistant secretary of the Enterprise Program Management Office in the Office of Information and Technology for the Department of Veterans Affairs, will describe VA’s approach to IT modernization. In addition, Bob Stevens, the area vice president for public sector at GitLab will provide an industry perspective.

Join moderator Jason Miller, McCune and Stevens as they discuss:

People, process and technologies at VA

The Development of VA’s software factory and Agile Center of Excellence

The role of automation in VA’s it modernization strategy

The industry perspective

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

This program is sponsored by