The Federal Executive Forum’s IT Modernization in Government 2021

August 23, 2021 5:16 pm
Date: August 31, 2021
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description

In the federal government, it’s no longer a question as to whether to modernize, it’s exploring how to modernize in the most efficient manner.

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the Defense Logistics Agency, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center and the Transportation Security Administration are implementing strategies and initiatives around IT modernization.

The following experts will explore the importance of IT modernization in government and how it addresses security issues:

  • George Duchak, Chief Information Officer, Defense Logistics Agency
  • Robert Leahy, Chief Information Officer, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
  • Jim Watts, PMIS Program Manager, Program Management Branch, Transportation Security Administration
  • Lamont Copeland, Director, Federal Solution Architecture, Verizon
  • Stephen Moon, Data Platform Architect, Office of the Field CTO, Snowflake
  • Katie Carty Tierney, AVP, Digital Service & Operations Management, Americas, BMC Software
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

