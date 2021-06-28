Zero Trust Strategies in Government 2021 “Progress & Best Practices”

Date: July 7, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

With both the release of National Institutes of Standards and Technology guidance and the president’s cybersecurity executive order, zero trust architecture has come to the forefront of government agency cyber strategies in the last year. How are agencies implementing zero trust principles and the technology that’s required?

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Education Department, National Security Agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are implementing strategies and initiatives around zero trust.

The following experts will explore what the future of zero trust in government means to you:

Dovarius Peoples , Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Steven Hernandez , Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Education

, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Education Kevin Bingham , Zero Trust Technical Lead, Cybersecurity Directorate, National Security Agency

, Zero Trust Technical Lead, Cybersecurity Directorate, National Security Agency Paul Morris , Chief Information Security Officer, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

, Chief Information Security Officer, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Jim Richberg , Public Sector Field Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Information Security, Fortinet

, Public Sector Field Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Information Security, Fortinet John Davis , Vice President, Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks

, Vice President, Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks Joseph Hamblin , Chief Technology Officer, Department of Defense, Verizon

, Chief Technology Officer, Department of Defense, Verizon Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 274-4830.

How to access the content: Please note, you may need to re-enter your registration information if you previously registered for this webinar and returned to page after clearing your cookies or using a private browser.