A Fast and Low-Cost Strategy for Achieving Automation

Date: November 2, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Description

If the season for modernization is upon federal agencies, then so is the need for serious application of automation. Automation, whether through artificial intelligence or process automation, in turn requires efficient tools. Tools need to let IT practitioners incorporate workflows, data, application logic and occasionally undocumented knowledge into the resulting modernized systems.

During this exclusive webinar, executives from the General Services Administration, Defense Logistics Agency and Bizagi will discuss how their agencies are achieving automation through fast and low-cost strategies.

Learning objectives:

Current modernization and automation strategies

Automation use cases in government

Policy framework recommendations

