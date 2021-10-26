On Air: Panel Discussions
A Fast and Low-Cost Strategy for Achieving Automation

October 26, 2021 11:23 am
2 min read
      

Date: November 2, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Description
If the season for modernization is upon federal agencies, then so is the need for serious application of automation. Automation, whether through artificial intelligence or process automation, in turn requires efficient tools. Tools need to let IT practitioners incorporate workflows, data, application logic and occasionally undocumented knowledge into the resulting modernized systems.

During this exclusive webinar, executives from the General Services Administration, Defense Logistics Agency and Bizagi will discuss how their agencies are achieving automation through fast and low-cost strategies.

Learning objectives:

  • Current modernization and automation strategies
  • Automation use cases in government
  • Policy framework recommendations

This program is sponsored by   

Featured speakers

  • Beth Killoran

    Deputy Chief Information Officer, General Services Administration

  • Frank Wood

    Supervisory IT Program Manager, Defense Logistics Agency

  • Drew Jaehnig

    Director, Bizagi Government Services

  • Kim Thompson

    Vice President, Public Sector, Bizagi

  • Tom Temin

    Host, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network

