Ask the CIO: Joint Artificial Intelligence Center

October 27, 2021 10:42 am
< a min read
      

Date: November 3, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description
During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

Join moderator Jason Miller and Groen as they discuss:

  • JAIC’s data strategy
  • AI and the data accelerator initiative
  • The importance of the underlying network

Panel of Experts

  • Lieutenant General Michael Groen

    Director, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, Department of Defense

  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

