Ask the CIO: Joint Artificial Intelligence Center

Date: November 3, 2021 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Description
During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.
Join moderator Jason Miller and Groen as they discuss:
JAIC’s data strategy
AI and the data accelerator initiative
The importance of the underlying network
This program is sponsored by
