CISO Handbook

Date: January 25, 2022 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Most are familiar with the Coast Guard as an institution, but many may not know about the operations of the Coast Guard Cyber Command.
During this exclusive webinar, Captain John Henry, operations officer of the Coast Guard Cyber Command, will discuss how the Cyber Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.
Learning objectives:
Coast Guard Cyber Command Overview
Cyber Incident Response
