CISO Handbook

January 18, 2022 12:13 pm
Date: January 25, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description
Most are familiar with the Coast Guard as an institution, but many may not know about the operations of the Coast Guard Cyber Command.

During this exclusive webinar, Captain John Henry, operations officer of the Coast Guard Cyber Command, will discuss how the Cyber Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

  • Coast Guard Cyber Command Overview
  • Cyber Incident Response

