Federal News Network’s Cloud Exchange 2024

June marks the five-year anniversary of the Office of Management and Budget’s release of the Cloud Smart strategy. The shift to focusing on moving workloads and applications to the cloud when it makes sense strategically – versus keeping somethings on premise or standing up hybrid environments – is playing out in every agency’s IT modernization strategy.

Over the course of two afternoons, Federal News Network will explore civilian agency progress in using the cloud to improve digital services and their missions. On Day 1, we will focus on the need for secure digital services and the evolution of policies and processes to achieve trusted services. On Day 2, we will share real-world case studies that spotlight successes in using cloud to impact mission effectively.

Our 2023 Cloud Exchange event featured experts from the National Institute of Health, Transportation Security Authority, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Departments of Justice, Energy, Transportation and Health and Human Services.

Register today to save the date on your calendar and receive updates!