Federal News Network’s Cloud Exchange 2024

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
June marks the five-year anniversary of the Office of Management and Budget’s release of the Cloud Smart strategy. The shift to focusing on moving workloads and applications to the cloud when it makes sense strategically – versus keeping somethings on premise or standing up hybrid environments – is playing out in every agency’s IT modernization strategy.
Over the course of two afternoons, Federal News Network will explore civilian agency progress in using the cloud to improve digital services and their missions. On Day 1, we will focus on the need for secure digital services and the evolution of policies and processes to achieve trusted services. On Day 2, we will share real-world case studies that spotlight successes in using cloud to impact mission effectively.
Our 2023 Cloud Exchange event featured experts from the National Institute of Health, Transportation Security Authority, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Departments of Justice, Energy, Transportation and Health and Human Services.
Register today to save the date on your calendar and receive updates!
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.