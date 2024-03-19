Federal News Network’s Compliance Exchange 2024

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
A lot of preparation and planning is being done in response to the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) proposed rule. CMMC is part of a growing number of compliance requirements government contractors must adhere to.
Join Federal News Network on Sept. 11 and 12 for the Compliance Exchange where our editorial team will sit down with agency and industry experts to gain insights and advice on how to successfully navigate, implement and demonstrate the benefits of the assortment of cybersecurity and other compliance requirements, including software attestation, software bill of materials, cybersecurity False Claims Act, NIST 800-171 and the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA).
Register today to save the date on your calendar and receive updates!
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.