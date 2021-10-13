Driving IT Modernization Through Cybersecurity

Date: October 20, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Description

Over the past 20 months, the pandemic and major cyber breaches have forced agencies to rethink just about everything they do with technology and process.

The major takeaway for many organizations is the need to modernize their cybersecurity approach while also ensuring employees can do their job remotely or in a hybrid environment.

Executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

Learning objectives:

Explore the IT modernization journey

Assess zero trust architecture and implementation

Evaluate how to effectively modernize the work environment

