Expert Edition: Reenvisioning how DoD plans and budgets

For leaders across the Defense Department, managing change can be tough. It’s as simple, and as hard, as that. Given the size of many Defense organizations, the scope of their budgets and the breadth of their missions, the department has long established processes that stringently manage how leaders plan and budget — in five-year cycles.

But change happens all the time. Emerging crises and demands around the globe require a continual shuffling of priorities. What’s more, by the time funds are appropriated for ongoing programs, the needs often no longer align to the dollars.

In this exclusive e-book, we will take a look at these topics and then some, while also gathering insights from military leaders on where DoD processes need retooling. We hope it will help your agency think about how it can tackle its own comparable planning and budgeting challenges, even if your agency has a civilian mission.