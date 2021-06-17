Executive Briefing Series: Application Performance

On Air: Panel Discussions
When it comes to the network, there is a definite need to constantly monitor what end-users experience, and strive to keep system responses crisp and adequate for what people need to remain productive.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following IT practitioners describe how high-level performance is more than a matter of adding bandwidth:

  • Mittal Desai, Chief Information Officer, Office of the Executive Director, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
  • Jason Gray, Chief Information Officer, Department of Education
  • Phil Klokis, Chief Information Officer, Public Buildings Service, General Services Administration
  • David Maphis, Solutions Architect, RavenTek
  • Marlin McFate, Chief Technology Officer, Public Sector, Riverbed Technology
  • John Moses, Director, Governance and Enterprise Management Services Division, Nuclear Regulatory Commission
  • Davon Tyler, Chief Information Security Officer, Information Technology Directorate, U.S. Mint

