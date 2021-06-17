Executive Briefing Series: Application Performance

When it comes to the network, there is a definite need to constantly monitor what end-users experience, and strive to keep system responses crisp and adequate for what people need to remain productive.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following IT practitioners describe how high-level performance is more than a matter of adding bandwidth:

Mittal Desai , Chief Information Officer, Office of the Executive Director, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

