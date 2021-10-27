Executive Briefing Series: Application security and modernization
October 27, 20214:32 pm
< a min read
Faster authorities to operate, a faster pace of deployments and greater assurance that code is secure as deployed and not merely as tested – these are goals for nearly every IT operation in the federal government. The goals are key to greater organizational agility and the ability to respond to new program or business requirements. They’re also fundamental to realizing the benefits – lower costs and greater efficiency – of the DevSecOps approach to software development.
In this exclusive executive briefing, the following executives discuss their approach to ensure cybersecurity throughout the software lifecycle:
Jarrod Bruner, Program Executive, U.S. Marshals Service
Brian Campo, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Department of Homeland Security
Dr. Monica Farah-Stapleton, Senior Technical Director, Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization Program Office
Dr. Brian Hermann, Director and Program Executive Officer, Services Development Directorate, Defense Information Systems Agency
Ted Rutsch, Federal Sales Manager, Invicti Security
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Comments