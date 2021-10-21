Executive Briefing Series: Hiring and Retention Innovation

From virtual hiring events to analyzing current skillsets, many leaders agree the pandemic forced them to be innovative to address recruitment and retention opportunities and challenges. And underlying that innovation was data.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following executives discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies:

Jennifer Ackerman , Deputy Chief Human Capital Officer, Department of Interior

Carrie Holland, Deputy Human Capital Officer, Internal Revenue Service

Kimya Lee, Executive Director for Strategic Workforce Planning and Analysis, Office of the Chief Human Capital Officer, Department of Homeland Security

Bob Leavitt, Chief Human Capital Officer, U.S. Agency for International Development

Ed Weber, Solutions Architect, Public Sector, Tableau

Steve Krepich, Regional Vice President, Federal Civilian, Tableau