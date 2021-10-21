Executive Briefing Series: Hiring and Retention Innovation

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
From virtual hiring events to analyzing current skillsets, many leaders agree the pandemic forced them to be innovative to address recruitment and retention opportunities and challenges. And underlying that innovation was data.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following executives discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies:

  • Jennifer Ackerman, Deputy Chief Human Capital Officer, Department of Interior
  • Carrie Holland, Deputy Human Capital Officer, Internal Revenue Service
  • Kimya Lee, Executive Director for Strategic Workforce Planning and Analysis, Office of the Chief Human Capital Officer, Department of Homeland Security
  • Bob Leavitt, Chief Human Capital Officer, U.S. Agency for International Development
  • Ed Weber, Solutions Architect, Public Sector, Tableau
  • Steve Krepich, Regional Vice President, Federal Civilian, Tableau

 

