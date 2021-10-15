Expert Edition: Closing the Gap Between Mission and Data
October 15, 20212:19 pm
< a min read
Over the last 15 years, agencies have come to realize the value data can bring to the mission areas. But it’s only been in the last few years that they’ve started to make the connection between information and decision-makers.
The Foundations of Evidence Based Policymaking Act of 2018 pushed agencies to create the infrastructure, particularly by naming a chief data officer. Now, the CDOs are leading efforts to construct data super highways that go from sensor to decision maker.
This exclusive e-book highlights some examples of how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes.
