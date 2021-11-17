On Air: Panel Discussions
Expert Edition: Identity and Access Management

November 17, 2021 12:48 pm
The re-emergence of identity and access management as the foundation to cybersecurity didn’t happen because of any one threat or attack. Instead, it was a combination of new technology, the pandemic and, of course, the ever-changing nature of cyber attacks.

It’s clear agency technology and cyber executives recognize the need to accelerate and modernize their identity and access management tools and capabilities.

This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

