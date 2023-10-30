Federal Executive Forum Customer Experience in Government

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Improved technology and innovative implementation are part of an improved customer experience. But it’s really much more than just implementing technology that creates an overall better customer journey.
During this webinar, you will learn how CX experts from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Veterans Affairs and Energy Department are implementing strategies and initiatives to improve customer experience.
The following experts will explore customer experience improvement strategies, best practices and what it means to you:
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
