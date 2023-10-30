Federal Executive Forum Customer Experience in Government

Improved technology and innovative implementation are part of an improved customer experience. But it’s really much more than just implementing technology that creates an overall better customer journey.

During this webinar, you will learn how CX experts from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Veterans Affairs and Energy Department are implementing strategies and initiatives to improve customer experience.

The following experts will explore customer experience improvement strategies, best practices and what it means to you:

Dana Chisnell, Executive Director, Customer Experience, Department of Homeland Security

Executive Director, Customer Experience, Department of Homeland Security John Boerstler, Chief Experience Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs

Chief Experience Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs Todd Brinson, Deputy Chief Information Officer, CX, Energy Department

Deputy Chief Information Officer, CX, Energy Department Emilio Escobar, Chief Information Security Officer, Datadog

Chief Information Security Officer, Datadog David Santiago, Head of Industry Public Sector, Cloud Document, Adobe

Head of Industry Public Sector, Cloud Document, Adobe Stephen Sopko, Managing Client Partner, CX, Digital Transformation & AI, Verizon

Managing Client Partner, CX, Digital Transformation & AI, Verizon Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.