Federal Executive Forum Customer Experience in Government
November 7, 2023
1:00 PM Webinar 1 hour No Fee
During this webinar, you will learn how CX experts from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Veterans Affairs and Energy Department  are implementing strategies and initiatives to improve customer experience.
Improved technology and innovative implementation are part of an improved customer experience. But it’s really much more than just implementing technology that creates an overall better customer journey.

The following experts will explore customer experience improvement strategies, best practices and what it means to you:

  • Dana Chisnell, Executive Director, Customer Experience, Department of Homeland Security
  • John Boerstler, Chief Experience Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Todd Brinson, Deputy Chief Information Officer, CX, Energy Department
  • Emilio Escobar, Chief Information Security Officer, Datadog
  • David Santiago, Head of Industry Public Sector, Cloud Document, Adobe
  • Stephen Sopko, Managing Client Partner, CX, Digital Transformation & AI, Verizon
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

