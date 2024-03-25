On Air: Your Federal Life
Federal Executive Forum Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
April 9, 2024
1:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
How are AI/ML strategies evolving to meet tomorrow’s mission?
Machine learning and artificial intelligence continue to play an important role in the evolution of agency people management, processes and technology. But how are strategies evolving to meet tomorrow’s mission?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government AI/ML experts:

  • Dimitri Kusnezov, Under Secretary, Science & Technology Directorate, Department of Homeland Security
  • Shane Barney, Chief Information Security Officer, US Citizenship & Immigration Services
  • Ramesh Menon, Chief Technology Officer, Defense Intelligence Agency
  • Matthew Graviss, Chief Data & Artificial Intelligence Officer, State Department
  • Katie Tierney, Area Vice President, Digital Services & Operations Management, BMC
  • Sujit Mohanty, General Manager, Public Sector, Field Engineering, DataBricks
  • Michael Hardee, Chief Architect, Law Enforcement & Justice, Red Hat
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

