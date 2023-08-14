On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Executive Forum IT Modernization in Government
August 22, 2023
1:00 PM Webinar 1 hour No Fee
During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the Labor Department, Federal Aviation Administration, Coast Guard and Federal Communications Commission are implementing strategies and initiatives around IT modernization.
Register Now

IT modernization continues to be at the forefront of government agency strategy and success. What lessons have they learned and what’s next?

The following experts will explore it modernization strategies in government, lessons learned and what it means to you:

  • Gundeep Ahluwalia, Chief Information Officer, Labor Department
  • Sean McIntyre, Director, Solution Delivery Service, Federal Aviation Administration
  • Capt. Andrew Campen, Engineering Services Division Chief, C5I Service Center, Coast Guard
  • Allen Hill, Chief Information Officer, Federal Communications Commission
  • Ray Bauer, Director, Domain Specialist Organization, Verizon Business
  • Nick Psaki, Principal Technologist, U.S. Federal, Pure Storage
  • Chris Roberts, Director, Federal Engineering, Quest Software Public Sector
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.