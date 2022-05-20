Federal Executive Forum 5G Strategies in Government
May 20, 20222:47 pm
< a min read
Date: June 1, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
Description:
5G technology has a lot of benefits in government, including high bandwidth and low latency. How have agencies been navigating the 5G rollout and how are they handling the challenges that have come along with implementing this new technology?
During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with 5G.
Date: June 1, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
Description:
5G technology has a lot of benefits in government, including high bandwidth and low latency. How have agencies been navigating the 5G rollout and how are they handling the challenges that have come along with implementing this new technology?
During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with 5G.
The following experts will explore what the future of 5G in government means to you:
Daniel Massey, Program Lead, 5G Initiative, Department of Defense
Rob Beutel, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Air Force
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.
Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.