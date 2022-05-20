On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Federal Executive Forum 5G Strategies in Government

May 20, 2022
< a min read
      

Date: June 1​​, 2022
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description:

5G technology has a lot of benefits in government, including high bandwidth and low latency. How have agencies been navigating the 5G rollout and how are they handling the challenges that have come along with implementing this new technology?

During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with 5G.

The following experts will explore what the future of 5G in government means to you:

  • Daniel Massey, Program Lead, 5G Initiative, Department of Defense
  • Rob Beutel, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Air Force
  • Dovarius Peoples, Chief Information Officer, Army Corps of Engineers
  • Stephen Douglas, Head of 5G Strategy, Spirent Communications
  • John Davis, Vice President, Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks
  • Bryan Schromsky, Managing Partner, 5G Public Sector, Verizon
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

Top Stories