Federal Executive Forum Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in Government

Machine learning and artificial intelligence continue to play an important role in the evolution of agency people management, processes and technology. But how is the technology evolving to meet tomorrow’s needs?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government technology experts from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, Department of Homeland Security and industry leaders.

The following experts will explore ML and AI, best practices and what it means to you:

Rachael Martin , NGA Maven Office Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Matthew Millar , Former Principal Data Scientist, Army and Chief Data Scientist, Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts

Brian Henz , AI Senior Science Advisor, Science and Technology Directorate, Department of Homeland Security

Bill Washburn , Chief Program Officer, U.S. Federal, Progress/MarkLogic

Jon Gacek , Senior Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector, Veritone

Ben Cushing , Chief Architect, Health & Life Sciences, Red Hat

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.