Federal Executive Forum CDM in Government

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Hybrid is here to stay, but how has the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program improved network security?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government security experts from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Justice, Department of Health and Human Services and industry leaders.

The following experts will explore the CDM program and what it means to you:

Richard Grabowski, Acting CDM Program Manager, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Acting CDM Program Manager, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency David Updike, Director & Deputy Chief Information Officer, Office of Information Technology Operations, Environmental Protection Agency

Director & Deputy Chief Information Officer, Office of Information Technology Operations, Environmental Protection Agency Jaime Noble, Chief Information Security Officer, Office of Justice Programs, Department of Justice

Chief Information Security Officer, Office of Justice Programs, Department of Justice La Monte Yarborough, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Health and Human Services

Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Health and Human Services Adam Langford, Senior Manager, Deloitte

Senior Manager, Deloitte Shahid Qamar, Senior Manager and Federal Lead, DHS, Palo Alto Networks

Senior Manager and Federal Lead, DHS, Palo Alto Networks Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.