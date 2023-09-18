Federal Executive Forum CDO Profiles in Excellence

During this exclusive webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of the chief data officers from the Department of the Air Force, USCIS, DISA and industry leaders. Learn what it takes to ensure data analysis in government continues to evolve and how AI will impact strategies for the future.

The following experts will explore data strategies, best practices and what it means to you:

Eileen Vidrine , Chief Data Officer and AI, Department of the Air Force

Beth Puchek, Chief Data Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Caroline Kuharske, Chief Data Officer, Defense Information Systems Agency

Nick Psaki, Principal Technologist, U.S. Federal, Pure Storage

Bill Sullivan, Vice President & General Manager, Denodo Federal

Erica Reuter, Senior Sales Engineer Manager, U.S. Public Sector, Alteryx

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.