Federal Executive Forum CDO Profiles in Excellence
September 26, 2023
1:00 PM Webinar 1 hour No Fee
During this exclusive webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of the chief data officers from the Department of the Air Force, USCIS, DISA and industry leaders. Learn what it takes to ensure data analysis in government continues to evolve and how AI will impact strategies for the future.
The following experts will explore data strategies, best practices and what it means to you:

  • Eileen Vidrine, Chief Data Officer and AI, Department of the Air Force
  • Beth Puchek, Chief Data Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
  • Caroline Kuharske, Chief Data Officer, Defense Information Systems Agency
  • Nick Psaki, Principal Technologist, U.S. Federal, Pure Storage
  • Bill Sullivan, Vice President & General Manager, Denodo Federal
  • Erica Reuter, Senior Sales Engineer Manager, U.S. Public Sector, Alteryx
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

