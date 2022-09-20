Federal Executive Forum Chief Data Officer – Profiles in Excellence

Date: October 11, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

The Federal Executive Forum explores big data analytics and strategies with the data executives that are making innovation happen.

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of the chief data officers from the Department of Navy, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, State Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and industry leaders. Learn what it takes to ensure data analysis in government continues to evolve and what role AI has in that success.

The following experts will explore data strategies, best practices and what it means to you:

Tom Sasala , Chief Data Officer, Department of the Navy

, Chief Data Officer, Department of the Navy Kirsten Dalboe , Chief Data Officer, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

, Chief Data Officer, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Dr. Matthew Graviss , Chief Data Officer, State Department

, Chief Data Officer, State Department Dr. Alan Sim , Chief Data Officer, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

, Chief Data Officer, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Nicholas Speece , Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake

, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake Nick Psaki , Principal Technologist, Office of the CTO, North American Public Sector, Pure Storage

, Principal Technologist, Office of the CTO, North American Public Sector, Pure Storage Howard Levenson , Vice President, Public Sector Strategy, Databricks

, Vice President, Public Sector Strategy, Databricks Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.