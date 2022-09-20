Federal Executive Forum Chief Data Officer – Profiles in Excellence

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: October 11, 2022
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
The Federal Executive Forum explores big data analytics and strategies with the data executives that are making innovation happen.
During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of the chief data officers from the Department of Navy, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, State Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and industry leaders. Learn what it takes to ensure data analysis in government continues to evolve and what role AI has in that success.
The following experts will explore data strategies, best practices and what it means to you:
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.