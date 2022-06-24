On Air: Leaders & Legends
Federal Executive Forum Chief Technology Officer – Profiles in Excellence

June 24, 2022 12:17 pm
Date: July 6, 2022
Time: 1:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description:

The Federal Executive Forum explores emerging challenges of being a chief technology officer with the technology executives that are making innovation happen.

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of the chief technology officers from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Labor, U.S. Marshals Office and industry leaders. Learn what it takes to ensure that technology in government continues to evolve.

The following chief technology officers will expand on the aspects of emerging technologies and innovation in government:

  • David Larrimore, Chief Technology Officer, Department of Homeland Security
  • Carly Jackson, Chief Technology Officer, NAVWAR
  • Sanjay Koyani, Chief Technology Officer, Department of Labor
  • Christine Finnelle, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Marshals Service
  • Jonathan Alboum, Federal Chief Technology Officer, ServiceNow
  • Paul Moxon, Senior Vice President of Data Architecture & Chief Evangelist, Denodo
  • Kaladhar Voruganti, Senior Fellow, Office of the Chief Technology Officer, Equinix
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

      
