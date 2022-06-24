Federal Executive Forum Chief Technology Officer – Profiles in Excellence
Date: July 6, 2022 Time: 1:00 pm ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
Description:
The Federal Executive Forum explores emerging challenges of being a chief technology officer with the technology executives that are making innovation happen.
During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of the chief technology officers from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Labor, U.S. Marshals Office and industry leaders. Learn what it takes to ensure that technology in government continues to evolve.
The following chief technology officers will expand on the aspects of emerging technologies and innovation in government:
David Larrimore, Chief Technology Officer, Department of Homeland Security
Carly Jackson, Chief Technology Officer, NAVWAR
Sanjay Koyani, Chief Technology Officer, Department of Labor
Christine Finnelle, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Marshals Service
Jonathan Alboum, Federal Chief Technology Officer, ServiceNow
Paul Moxon, Senior Vice President of Data Architecture & Chief Evangelist, Denodo
Kaladhar Voruganti, Senior Fellow, Office of the Chief Technology Officer, Equinix
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.
