Federal Executive Forum Chief Technology Officer – Profiles in Excellence

Date: July 6, 2022

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description:

The Federal Executive Forum explores emerging challenges of being a chief technology officer with the technology executives that are making innovation happen.

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of the chief technology officers from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Labor, U.S. Marshals Office and industry leaders. Learn what it takes to ensure that technology in government continues to evolve.

The following chief technology officers will expand on the aspects of emerging technologies and innovation in government:

David Larrimore, Chief Technology Officer, Department of Homeland Security

Carly Jackson, Chief Technology Officer, NAVWAR

Sanjay Koyani, Chief Technology Officer, Department of Labor

Christine Finnelle, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Marshals Service

Jonathan Alboum, Federal Chief Technology Officer, ServiceNow

Paul Moxon, Senior Vice President of Data Architecture & Chief Evangelist, Denodo

Kaladhar Voruganti, Senior Fellow, Office of the Chief Technology Officer, Equinix

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.