Federal Executive Forum Customer Experience (CX) Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
March 5, 2024
1:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
Learn how top government CX experts are profiling customer experience success and visions for the future
Improving customer experience (CX) is a multi-faceted challenge to tackle as needs vary between stakeholders. How are agencies profiling a successful strategy and what is the vision for the future?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government CX experts:

  • Mo Earley, High Impact Service Provider, Portfolio Lead, Federal CX, Office of Management and Budget
  • Amanda Damewood, Director of Customer Experience, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services
  • Ariele Faber, Chief Experience Officer, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
  • Karen Tuttle, Director of Digital Experience, Verizon
  • Charlotte Lee, Customer Experience & Innovation Strategy Executive, Granicus
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

