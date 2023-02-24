Federal Executive Forum Customer Experience in Government

Date: March 7, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Improved technology and innovative implementation are part of an improved customer experience. But it’s really much more than just implementing technology that creates an overall better customer journey.

During this webinar, you will learn how CX experts from the Department of Homeland Security, Internal Revenue Service, Education Department and Agriculture Department are implementing strategies and initiatives to improve customer experience.

The following experts will explore customer experience improvement strategies, best practices and what it means to you:

Beth Cappello, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Homeland Security

Courtney Kay-Decker, Deputy Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer, Internal Revenue Service

Gary Stevens, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Education Department

Simchah Suveyke-Bogin, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Agriculture Department

Charlotte Lee, Strategic Lead for Customer Experience & Innovation, Granicus

Karen Tuttle, Associate Director, Digital Experience Specialist, Public Sector, Verizon Business Group

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

