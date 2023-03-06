Federal Executive Forum Data Center & Cloud Optimization in Government

Date: March 28, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Data centers and cloud optimization continue to be an important stepping stone to innovation within agencies. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future?

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Securities and Exchange Commission, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, NetApp U.S. Public Sector, Pure Storage and Verizon are implementing strategies and initiatives around data center and cloud optimization.

The following experts will explore data center and cloud optimization, best practices and what it means to you:

Thomas Santucci, Director, Data Center & Cloud Optimization Initiative PMO, General Services Administration

Bill Hunt, Assistant Director, Cloud Center of Excellence, Securities and Exchange Commission

Zachary Goldstein, Chief Information Officer, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Mark Lucas, Director, Cloud Computing Operations, Department of Homeland Security

Michelle Rudnicki, Vice President, NetApp U.S. Public Sector

Nick Psaki, Principal Technologist, Office of the CTO, North American Public Sector, Pure Storage

Lamont Copeland, Managing Director, Federal Solutions Architecture, Verizon

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.