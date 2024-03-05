On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Federal Executive Forum Data Center & Cloud Optimization Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
March 25, 2024
1:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
Learn from top government and industry experts how agencies are innovating with data centers and cloud technology.
Data centers and cloud optimization continue to be an important stepping stone to innovation within agencies. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government IT experts:

  • Thomas Santucci, Director, Data Center & Cloud Optimization Initiative PMO, General Services Administration
  • Monique Bourque, Assistant Director, JMD OCIO, Services Engineering & Innovation, Justice Department
  • Louis Koplin, Executive Director, PEO Digital, Department of the Navy
  • Mark James, Director of Cloud Operations, U.S. Customs & Border Protection
  • Nick Psaki, Principal Technologist, US Federal, Pure Storage
  • Scott Andersen, Distinguished Solutions Architect, Verizon Enterprise Services
  • Don Wiggins, Sr. Global Solutions Architect, Equinix
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

