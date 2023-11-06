Federal Executive Forum Defense & Homeland Cloud Computing in Government

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Cloud computing continues to evolve and weave its way into agency missions. How are the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security profiling a successful cloud computing strategy and what is the vision for the future?
During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government security experts from DISA, U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and industry leaders.
The following experts will explore what the future of cloud computing in government means to you:
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
