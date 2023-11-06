Federal Executive Forum Defense & Homeland Cloud Computing in Government

Cloud computing continues to evolve and weave its way into agency missions. How are the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security profiling a successful cloud computing strategy and what is the vision for the future?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government security experts from DISA, U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and industry leaders.

The following experts will explore what the future of cloud computing in government means to you:

Ryan McArthur , Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability Program Manager, Defense Information Systems Agency

, Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability Program Manager, Defense Information Systems Agency Justin Fanelli , Chief Technology Officer, Department of the Navy

, Chief Technology Officer, Department of the Navy Cmdr. Jonathan White , Cloud and Data Branch Chief, Coast Guard

, Cloud and Data Branch Chief, Coast Guard Jason Payne , Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Federal

, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Federal Bob West , Chief Security Officer, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks

, Chief Security Officer, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.