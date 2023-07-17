On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Executive Forum Healthcare IT in Government
July 25, 2023
1:00 PM Webinar
During this exclusive webinar, top federal technology executives and industry experts will discuss innovations, successes and the future of healthcare IT in government. 
Register Now

Date: July 25, 2023
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive webinar, top federal technology executives and industry experts will discuss innovations, successes and the future of healthcare IT in government.

The following experts will explore what healthcare IT government means to you:

  • Ryan Argentieri, Deputy Director, Office of Technology, Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT
  • Karl Mathias, Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services
  • Neil Evans, Acting Program Executive Director, Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office, Veterans Health Administration
  • Gary Lynch, Managing Partner, Global Practice Lead for the Healthcare, Insurance & Life Sciences, Verizon Business Group
  • Ben Cushing, Chief Architect, Health & Life Sciences, Red Hat
  • Frank Johnson, Vice President, Federal, Lookout
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.