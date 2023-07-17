Federal Executive Forum Healthcare IT in Government

Date: July 25, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive webinar, top federal technology executives and industry experts will discuss innovations, successes and the future of healthcare IT in government.

The following experts will explore what healthcare IT government means to you:

Ryan Argentieri, Deputy Director, Office of Technology, Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT

Karl Mathias, Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services

Neil Evans, Acting Program Executive Director, Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office, Veterans Health Administration

Gary Lynch, Managing Partner, Global Practice Lead for the Healthcare, Insurance & Life Sciences, Verizon Business Group

Ben Cushing, Chief Architect, Health & Life Sciences, Red Hat

Frank Johnson, Vice President, Federal, Lookout

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.